New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,900 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,911.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,920.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 7,498 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $40,564.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,024.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Daktronics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,055. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

