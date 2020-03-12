New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,300 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 4,675.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,374,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,747,000 after buying an additional 9,178,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 739,831 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth about $3,377,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 10,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.44. WideOpenWest Inc has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $9.87.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.