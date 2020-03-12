New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,500 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000.

In other news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 6,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $51,589.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,105.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $49,678.92. Insiders bought 13,095 shares of company stock valued at $121,142 in the last 90 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 3,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,081. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

