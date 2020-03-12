New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,200 Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Era Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Era Group during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Era Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Era Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Era Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Era Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Era Group alerts:

Shares of ERA stock remained flat at $$6.87 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $156.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.14. Era Group Inc has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $12.43.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Era Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $60.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA).

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.