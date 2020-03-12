New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Akorn worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 1,817,745 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 509,732 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 6,129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 711,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Akorn alerts:

NASDAQ:AKRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 186,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. Akorn, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.