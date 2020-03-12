New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,845. The company has a market capitalization of $270.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNK. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,692,931,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $698,596,030. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

