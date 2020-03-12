New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XIN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,469. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

