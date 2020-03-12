New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $68,000 in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Separately, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,611. Dyadic International, Inc has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DYAI shares. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

