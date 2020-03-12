New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $42,000 in Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXRXV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

BXRXV traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 269,384 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc develops and markets products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Baudax Bio, Inc operates independently of Recro Pharma, Inc as of November 21, 2019.

