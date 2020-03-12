New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $138,000 in Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CABA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 14,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,290. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

