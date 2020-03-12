New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $103,000 in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE:VIR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. 291,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

