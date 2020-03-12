New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $95,000 Holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 2,630.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,952 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OSMT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 5,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.