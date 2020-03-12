New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,902 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Genie Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GNE remained flat at $$5.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $159.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.82. Genie Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

