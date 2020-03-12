New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $87,000 Stake in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALTM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

