New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $79,000 Stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GSI Technology by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GSI Technology by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GSI Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $5.97. 3,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,817. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.35. GSI Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

GSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

