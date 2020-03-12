New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $117,000 Position in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth $526,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $387,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Apollo Medical by 189.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 326,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apollo Medical by 338.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 238.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH remained flat at $$14.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.46 million, a PE ratio of 127.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.64.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 12,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $225,774.08. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 78,317 shares of company stock worth $1,434,806. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

