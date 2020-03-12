New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of J.Jill worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in J.Jill by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 1,857.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 278,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 1,158.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 194,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

JILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

J.Jill stock remained flat at $$0.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 451,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,726. The company has a market cap of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.03. J.Jill Inc has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.22 million. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. Equities research analysts expect that J.Jill Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

