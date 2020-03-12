New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Planning bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Nancy Lurker purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $103,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.72.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 241.89% and a negative net margin of 278.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.