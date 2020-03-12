New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DHI Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DHI Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHX shares. ValuEngine cut DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,651. DHI Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

