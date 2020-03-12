New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 16,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.46. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,888.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XERS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

