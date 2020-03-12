New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,594 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Phoenix New Media worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

FENG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,263. Phoenix New Media Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

