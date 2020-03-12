New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of McDermott International worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in McDermott International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in McDermott International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in McDermott International by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in McDermott International by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDR remained flat at $$0.70 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. McDermott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

MDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

