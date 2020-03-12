New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TH traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.39 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras purchased 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $156,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

