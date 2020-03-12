New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 229,757 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $204.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.24. Overstock.com Inc has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSTK. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

