New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of American Superconductor worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.80. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

