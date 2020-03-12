New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGLE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 460.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGLE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $143.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.