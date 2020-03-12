New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

STSA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STSA shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

