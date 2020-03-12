New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celsius were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $261,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $39,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,731. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

