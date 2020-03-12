New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 5,200 Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OYST. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,499,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,141,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oyster Point Pharma from to in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oyster Point Pharma from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,490. The stock has a market cap of $546.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OYST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.