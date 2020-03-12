New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CAO Adam Weinstein Buys 25,000 Shares

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NMFC traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 62,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.58. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 465.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 178,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMFC. National Securities began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

