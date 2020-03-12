Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

NEON stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEON shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

