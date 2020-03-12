Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Navient by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 594,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Navient by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navient by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,299. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

