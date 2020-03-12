National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,960.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.92. 82 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $208.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Bankshares by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

