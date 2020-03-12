National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.91.

Shares of GWO opened at C$27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 13.24. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.02 and a twelve month high of C$35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total value of C$99,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,657.38. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total transaction of C$605,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,117.60.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.