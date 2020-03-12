Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 500 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $18,465.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00.

NTRA traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.08. 34,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Natera by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.