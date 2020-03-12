Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 1,107 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $36,929.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,104,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861,899.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 127 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $4,251.96.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $600,073.60.

On Monday, December 16th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,257,654.09.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.08. 34,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,227. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.13. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,332,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,908,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 1,562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

