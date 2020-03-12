Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $189,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,277 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $7.89 on Thursday, reaching $145.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,035,176. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

