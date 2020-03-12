MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 861.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,246 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of MSG Networks worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,169,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $6,544,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSG Networks by 11.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 158,311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MSG Networks by 109.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSG Networks stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.61. 36,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,286. The firm has a market cap of $785.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.