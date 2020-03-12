Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) CFO Christopher G. Marshall Acquires 2,749 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COOP traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.93. 47,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $929.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

