Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) CFO Christopher G. Marshall Acquires 2,749 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
COOP traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.93. 47,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $929.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
