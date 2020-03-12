Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) CEO Acquires $178,800.00 in Stock

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MOS opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,080,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,901,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.