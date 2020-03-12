Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 2,046,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,663. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

