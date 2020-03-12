Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CFRUY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 2,046,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,663. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.77.
COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Company Profile
