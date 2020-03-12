Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Gregory Thomas Otto Purchases 1,922 Shares

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Gregory Thomas Otto acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MNR traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 72,326 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.