Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $7.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,035,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.