Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 143530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 81,566 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 955,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 301,513 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 231,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 241,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

