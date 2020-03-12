Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 32,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.65. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGEN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

