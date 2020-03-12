Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Stock Price Down 2%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, 592,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 699,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $109.64 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28.

Minera Alamos is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2020. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

