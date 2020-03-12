Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.74. 3,521,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,035,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average is $153.22. The stock has a market cap of $1,168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

