Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Prudential Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,981,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,115 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Microsoft worth $2,362,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,035,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.