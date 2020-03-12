Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $167,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.74. 3,521,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,035,176. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $112.65 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

