Michael Kay Purchases 20,000 Shares of City Chic Collective Ltd (ASX:CCX) Stock

City Chic Collective Ltd (ASX:CCX) insider Michael Kay purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,360.00 ($38,553.19).
CCX stock traded down A$0.26 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$2.15 ($1.52). 1,664,648 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $413.31 million and a P/E ratio of -97.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.53. City Chic Collective Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.39 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of A$3.67 ($2.60).
About City Chic Collective
