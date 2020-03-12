Michael Kay Purchases 20,000 Shares of City Chic Collective Ltd (ASX:CCX) Stock

City Chic Collective Ltd (ASX:CCX) insider Michael Kay purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,360.00 ($38,553.19).

CCX stock traded down A$0.26 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$2.15 ($1.52). 1,664,648 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $413.31 million and a P/E ratio of -97.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.53. City Chic Collective Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.39 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of A$3.67 ($2.60).

Get City Chic Collective alerts:

About City Chic Collective

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion products in Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers its women's fashion products under the City Chic brand name. The company also sells its products through online and wholesale stores.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for City Chic Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Chic Collective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.